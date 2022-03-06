$0.98 EPS Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,533.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GNK stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $864.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $200,825.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,614 shares of company stock worth $865,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 105,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 320,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.