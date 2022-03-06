$1.19 EPS Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) to report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $0.90. Ashland Global reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ashland Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Ashland Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 563,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

