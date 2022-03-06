$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. International Business Machines reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:IBM traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $126.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,402,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,147. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.
About International Business Machines (Get Rating)
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.
