$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. International Business Machines reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $126.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,402,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,147. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

