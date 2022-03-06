$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.48. 2,033,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

