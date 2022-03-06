$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) to report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.63. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

ETN stock opened at $149.78 on Thursday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $131.86 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.