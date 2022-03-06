$1.65 EPS Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Visa posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $200.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

