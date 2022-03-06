$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.09.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $325.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $278.06 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

