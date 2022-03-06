$10.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.38 billion and the highest is $10.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $9.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $42.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.99 billion to $42.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $44.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.90 billion to $45.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $311,726,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $547.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $586.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

