1,241 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,187,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $974,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $200.89 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.91 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.71 and its 200-day moving average is $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.