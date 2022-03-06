$138.34 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) to report sales of $138.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $143.38 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $162.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $587.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $647.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $616.36 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $721.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.05.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,036 shares of company stock worth $1,007,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 774,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,306. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

