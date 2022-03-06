$140.43 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will post sales of $140.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.29 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $542.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarketWise.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. MarketWise has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 120,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

