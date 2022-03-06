$148.35 Million in Sales Expected for Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will post $148.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the highest is $149.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year sales of $427.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $428.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $564.45 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $580.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vivid Seats.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEAT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,378. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,169,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $6,582,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,382,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

