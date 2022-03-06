$16.67 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $18.80 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $27.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $66.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $68.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $69.12 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

SMED traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 63,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,771. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $116.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 174,370 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

