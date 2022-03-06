19,308 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXI opened at $107.27 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

