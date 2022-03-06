$2.26 EPS Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.30. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $247,393,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,863,000 after acquiring an additional 240,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $16.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,160. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.43%.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.