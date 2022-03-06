$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,180. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.92 and its 200 day moving average is $279.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $225.14 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.