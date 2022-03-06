$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) will announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $10.62 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EMCOR Group.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after buying an additional 70,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

