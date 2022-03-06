2,270 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

