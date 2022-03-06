$25.19 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $25.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.18 million to $26.30 million. ReneSola posted sales of $16.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $82.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $83.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.13 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $151.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

SOL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 949,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $375.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 2.36.

ReneSola declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

