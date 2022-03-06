$27.67 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) to post $27.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.10 million. Tellurian reported sales of $8.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $393.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $784.72 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tellurian.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,460,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,510,304. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

