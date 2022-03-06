27,600 Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Codexis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

