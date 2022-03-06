317,200 Shares in VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 317,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in VersaBank. during the third quarter worth $8,836,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in VersaBank. during the third quarter worth $7,033,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in VersaBank. during the third quarter worth $3,304,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in VersaBank. during the third quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VersaBank. during the third quarter worth $797,000.

NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.14 million and a PE ratio of 14.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67. VersaBank. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. VersaBank. had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts expect that VersaBank. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. VersaBank.’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VersaBank. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

