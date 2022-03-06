$376.17 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will post $376.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.60 million to $382.40 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $355.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.53.

Shares of ESS traded up $9.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.15. 478,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $258.02 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.32%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

