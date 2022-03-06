$4.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) to announce $4.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $17.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a twelve month low of $416.81 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.91.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

