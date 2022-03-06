$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will announce $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $18.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.02. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

