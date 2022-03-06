$4.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) to announce $4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.64 and the lowest is $4.26. Celanese reported earnings per share of $3.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $15.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $16.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $16.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

CE stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,315. Celanese has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

