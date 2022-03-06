44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,345 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. 9,285,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,210,914. The company has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

