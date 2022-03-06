44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies comprises about 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. 4,797,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,798. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.