44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.52 Million Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 57,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,000. Entergy makes up about 2.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 889.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,676. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.21 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.26.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,265. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

