44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth approximately $11,561,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,155. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.