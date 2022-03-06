44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 148 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,412,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,080,003. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

