44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 40.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

WHR traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.89. 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $184.93 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

