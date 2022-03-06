44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,588 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,694,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,622. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

