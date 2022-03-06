$475.36 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will report $475.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.10 million to $482.13 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $425.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

