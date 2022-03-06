$481.76 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) to report sales of $481.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.30 million to $490.89 million. Itron posted sales of $519.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $4.76 on Tuesday, hitting $47.31. 702,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.27. Itron has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

