$50.38 Million in Sales Expected for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) to report $50.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rivian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.25 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rivian will report full-year sales of $48.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $66.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rivian.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million.

Several research firms recently commented on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rivian from $165.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 119.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 3.52 on Tuesday, hitting 47.39. The company had a trading volume of 24,279,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,251,566. Rivian has a 52-week low of 46.66 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of 71.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

