53,237 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,868 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $4,439,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 107,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 86,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

