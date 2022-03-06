$57.67 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) to report $57.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $195.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

AVPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

In other news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 655,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

