71,331 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,549,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,521,000 after purchasing an additional 394,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 293,402 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.04 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 115.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on BSY shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

