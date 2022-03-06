7,278 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 252,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $171,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 602,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.06. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $35.63.

