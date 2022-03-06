$78.56 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will post $78.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $79.21 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $70.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $319.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.91 billion to $320.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $345.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $340.39 billion to $353.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $12.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $498.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,039. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $335.02 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $476.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

