$88.04 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will report $88.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.45 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $47.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $424.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.48 million to $473.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $451.28 million, with estimates ranging from $430.07 million to $489.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

HT stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,281. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,918,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $18,830,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 461,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

