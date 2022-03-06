$9.07 EPS Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $9.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.28 and the lowest is $8.99. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $4.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $33.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.94 to $36.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $31.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $36.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ABG stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
