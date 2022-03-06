9,200 Shares in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNOM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 258.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 383,525 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $1,871,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 341,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 75,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 178.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 981,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after buying an additional 58,222 shares during the period.

Shares of GNOM opened at $14.47 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $25.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

