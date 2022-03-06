922,635 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 922,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,700,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $5,655,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $55,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 23.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 113,894 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 48.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,607,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,212,000 after buying an additional 527,415 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,496,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,184. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.