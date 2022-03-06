9,746 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,425,000.

URA stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

