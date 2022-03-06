Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 145.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 195,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,285,445 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.