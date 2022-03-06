Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) Plans GBX 2.40 Dividend

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ASCI stock opened at GBX 302 ($4.05) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 364.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 292 ($3.92) and a one year high of GBX 406.05 ($5.45). The firm has a market cap of £66.77 million and a P/E ratio of -18.41.
