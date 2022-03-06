Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) Plans GBX 2.40 Dividend

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ASCI stock opened at GBX 302 ($4.05) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 364.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 292 ($3.92) and a one year high of GBX 406.05 ($5.45). The firm has a market cap of £66.77 million and a P/E ratio of -18.41.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

