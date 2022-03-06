Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Gap Up to $259.58

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $259.58, but opened at $265.99. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $275.25, with a volume of 1,312 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.75.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.