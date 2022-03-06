Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.55.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.